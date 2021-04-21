Residents respond to new inter-island travel guidelines

Starting May 11, all vaccinated residents can now bypass quarantine while traveling inter-island.

Whether you have had the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the exemption requires travelers to have had their second dose for at least two weeks.

Inter-island travelers will also have to carry a physical and or digital copy for clearance at the airport when traveling.

If you happen to lose or damage your vaccination card, you can go to where you got your vaccine and request for a new copy.

If you are not vaccinated, you will have to continue to abide by the Safe Travels program by receiving a negative COVID-19 test three day prior to departure.

