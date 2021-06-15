USPS asks Hawaii dog owners to restrain their pets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking Hawaii dog owners to reign in their pets after a series of attacks on postal workers. According to USPS, employees in Hawaii were the victims of 19 dog bite attacks in 2020 alone. That’s up 58% from the previous year.

Honolulu had the most attacks at 5, followed by Waianae and Wahiawa. The postal service is now pleading with dog owners to take steps to restrain their pets.

USPS Manager of Safety Hawaii District Richard Anderson

“One of the things again is any dog can bite, they should be restrained at all times when you come out to pick up the mail. Those are some of the recommendations we have for our customers,” said USPS Manager of Safety for Hawaii District Richard Anderson.

Across the nation, there were more than 5,800 dog bite attacks in 2020, with Houston leading the nation.