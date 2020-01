HONOLULU (KHON2) — How did your pets react through the New Year?

There were a lot of fireworks popping off last week especially with all those aerials flying in the sky and it was a rough time for our four legged friends.

Kelsey Tanouye from the Hawaiian Humane Society joined us this morning to give us an update on the number of lost pets and tips if you’re still looking. For more information, view HawaiianHumane.org