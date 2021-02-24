Upcoming virtual events to support Special Olympics Hawaii

Fundraising during the pandemic has been challenging, with many programs having to cancel their traditional events. However, Special Olympics Hawaii is making it possible to support their athletes with a few upcoming virtual events! Tracey Bender, Director of Development with the Special Olympics Hawaii, joined us this morning with the details.

For more information, visit http://sohawaii.org/.

