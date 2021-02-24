Fundraising during the pandemic has been challenging, with many programs having to cancel their traditional events. However, Special Olympics Hawaii is making it possible to support their athletes with a few upcoming virtual events! Tracey Bender, Director of Development with the Special Olympics Hawaii, joined us this morning with the details.
For more information, visit http://sohawaii.org/.
Upcoming virtual events to support Special Olympics Hawaii
