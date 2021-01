HONOLULU (KHON2) — Is the University of Hawaii at Manoa the right college for you or your child?

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

You can learn more about what the school offers during this weekend’s virtual open house.

Abigail Huliganga Hurgo, UH associate director of admissions, joined Take2 with details.