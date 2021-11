HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some 9,000 fans will be rocking the house on Saturday when the University of Hawai’i (UH) football team straps it up against San Diego State at the Ching Complex.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This will be the first full capacity crowd on campus. UH super fan Shane Agno, also known as “laulauhead,” joined Take2 to share his excitement while he offers tips to the game with fans.