UNIQLO: Styling tips for virtual job fair

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — These days, because of the pandemic and the need to social distance, more and more job hunters are interviewing for jobs virtually.  

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

We’re joined by Tempsey Quach, Operations Manager at Inkinen Executive Search to help us navigate this new norm.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories