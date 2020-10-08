UNIQLO launches new collection and masks

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNIQLO is Japan’s leading clothing brand, known for their affordable, everyday clothing essentials. They are currently open to shoppers and even have a new collection! Ethan Duke, UNIQLO Hawaii Store Manager, joined us this morning with the details on their new items.

uniqlo.com/us/en/hawaii

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories