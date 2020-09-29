HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you ever wanted to learn how to play the ukulele, but couldn’t afford one, you can now get one for free on Maui thanks to the ukulele lending program.

State librarian, Stacey Aldrich and local musician, Jake Shimabukuro, joined Wake Up 2day with details.

