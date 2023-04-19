The entire country is aware of climate change and taking steps to mitigate the problems that have and will come.

But for us in Hawaii, we need to be more aware and proactive. Why? Climate change is affecting our oceans more than any other areas.

Doctor Steven Businger, professor at UH Manoa in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, joined us on Wake Up 2Day to discuss recent events in Hawaii’s climate change.

Dr Businger has devoted more than three decades researching the structure of the atmosphere and how climate change will affect us.