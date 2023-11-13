HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is just a month away from this year’s Maui Invitational coming to the islands.

The 2023 event will be held on Oahu with the tournament’s traditional site of the Lahaina Civic Center being used as a hub for wildfire recovery efforts.

Many of the top college basketball teams in the nation will be in attendance in Manoa with top ranked Kansas, number 3 Purdue, 5th ranked Marquette, 9th ranked Tennessee and number 11 Gonzaga.

Also in the field is the host team of Chaminade University.

Silverswords guard. Isaac Amaral-Artharee talked to KHON2 about what we can expect.