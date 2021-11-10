UH Basketball and Volleyball Tickets Now Available

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The County of Hawai'i Department of Public Works Engineering Division announces the closure of Moho'uli Street on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

According to the DPW, the road will open to local traffic only, weather permitting. In addition, there will be lane shifting and traffic delays along Kilauea Avenue.