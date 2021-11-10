UH Basketball and Volleyball Tickets Now Available

It is setting up to be a busy week in Manoa. The UH men’s basketball team opens up their season tonight against UH Hilo for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic then the wahine volleyball team plays Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center. The games are open to anyone who purchases a ticket, and tickets are still available. This morning we were joined by UH Spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl, who told us all the info we need to know before heading out to the games.
For tickets, visit www.etickethawaii.com.

