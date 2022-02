HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Native Hawaiian designer and University of Hawaii alum took a bite out of the Big Apple. Sharayah Chun-Lai unveiled her Ola Hou Designs at New York Fashion Week.

She is the first Native Hawaiian woman to accept an invitation there. She joined Take2 to talk about her experience.