HONOLULU (KHON2) — In May, Typhoon Mawar passed just to the north of Guam as a category 4 typhoon. Sustained winds of 140 mph hit the island causing widespread damage that they are still recovering from.

We sometimes tend to forget about these hurricanes and typhoons that impact other Pacific islands, so it is very important to note that Guam is certainly still recovering and any help would be welcome.

The parishioners, ohana and friends of Sts. Peter & Paul Church launched the Guam Mawar Relief Initiative to provide food and supplies to those who were most affected by the storm. All donations will benefit recipients via Catholic social service on Guam.

Matson is pleased to assist Sts. Peter & Paul Church by donating the value of shipping a 20-foot container of disaster emergency supplies from Honolulu to Guam.

Vanessa Seagraves, the Sts. Peter & Paul Church Coordinator joined Wake Up 2Day to talk about what supplies are needed as well as when and where you can go to donate for this great cause.

Seagraves explained how, although this is not a church-sponsored event, the church was kind enough to allow them to use their parking lot for the supply drive.

Here is what is needed. It’s important to note that they only accept these Items and/or money donations:

-Canned meats

-Canned vegetables

-Canned fruit

-Canned seafood

-Crackers

-Bottled water

-Dish soap

-Laundry soap

-Clorox/Lysol wipes

-Lysol spray

-Hand sanitizer

-Baby wipes

-Paper towel (individually wrapped)

-Toilet tissue (individually wrapped or 4-pack)

-Monetary donations are also being accepted and collected at Sts. Peter & Paul Church through July 15th.

This event will be on Saturday, July 15th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at the Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 800 Kaheka Street in Honolulu.

The goal with the Guam Mawar Relief Initiative is to ensure that your donations will serve those with the greatest need as they recover from the devastation caused.

You can find more information on the church website.