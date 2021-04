HONOLULU (KHON2) — College and high school students who hire tutors to complete their class assignments are finding themselves the victim of extortion.

BBB Scam Tracker has gotten reports about scam tutors who make money by threatening to report cheating students.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager with Better Business Bureau Great West and Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day to share information and tips.

