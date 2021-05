HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some fresh work by some of the state’s up-and-coming artists went on display at the Downtown Art Center on Tuesday, May 18.

The art exhibition, “Turning the Key” featured the work of graduating University of Hawaii at Manoa students.

Because of the pandemic, many campus shows were canceled or moved online.

Approximately 30 artists with works in various media and themes took part in the event.