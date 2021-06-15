Travel restrictions ease for Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All inter-island traveling restrictions have been lifted, which means Hawaii residents, whether vaccinated or not, can travel inter-island freely without having to take a COVID-19 test.

Trans-Pacific travelers who have been vaccinated in Hawaii, such as returning residents, can now upload and show their vaccination card in place of a negative COVID-19 test to avoid the state’s mandatory quarantine.

Trans-Pacific travelers who have not been vaccinated in Hawaii will not be allowed to participate in this vaccine exemption until 60% of all Hawaii residents have been vaccinated, according to Governor David Ige.