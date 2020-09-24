Now that distance learning and working has become the new norm, many people are having to transform their living spaces to accommodate staying at home all day. This morning, we got tips on how to adjust and redecorate your home with Julia Sorensen Shaw from INspiration Interiors.
https://www.inspirationinteriors.com/
Transforming your living space during the pandemic
Now that distance learning and working has become the new norm, many people are having to transform their living spaces to accommodate staying at home all day. This morning, we got tips on how to adjust and redecorate your home with Julia Sorensen Shaw from INspiration Interiors.