HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is still months away, but Toys for Tots is already warning of a toy shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the US Marine Corps, which runs the organization, lockdowns have disrupted the supply chain and created a shortage of toys and electronics that in turn set off price hikes.

The increased prices have hit lower income families the hardest. Now Toys for Tots asks if you have toys to consider donating them ahead of the holiday season.