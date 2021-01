HONOLULU (KHON2) — Town Center of Mililani’s Keiki Club is a popular program that typically draws dozens of parents and children to the center on the last Wednesday of every month, and is now being held virtually.

This morning, we were joined by Shelley Morisaki, Town Center of Mililani’s General Manager, who told us all about the great virtual workshops.

For more, visit towncenterofmililani.com.