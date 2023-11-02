HONOLULU (KHON2) — Helping those still picking up the pieces on the Valley Isle. That’s what lawmakers are trying to do with their Kokua for Maui efforts.

It features events and activities that help promote and support businesses and residents affected.

Joining KHON2 LIVE in studio with more is Sne Patel. He is the President of the Lāhainā Town Action Committee.

According to Patel, in addition to losing memories, homes and loved ones, business owners and workers are faced with very tough economic conditions resulting from a loss of visitors and due to residents’ continuing circumstances.

“M aui businesses need opportunities to sell products to wide audiences," said Patel. "With the aloha pouring in from around the state, we are hopeful people will come to support Maui and our business sector through various functions throughout the state leading up to the holidays.

Patel is urging residents to attend Kokua for Maui events on their respective islands to support Maui businesses.

When doing holiday shopping, one major way to help is to think and shop Maui-based businesses.