Easter is just around the corner and if you’re thinking about celebrating the holiday by welcoming a new furry friend to the family, we’ve got some tips on what you should consider before bringing that new pet home.

Here to share more is Susan Wilkinson from Susie’s Duck Sanctuary.

According to susiesducks.com:

The Susies Duck Sanctuary was created to help rescue, rehab and rehome non-native ducks here in Hawaii, and transition them into pets. This takes them out of the environment so that they don’t harm Native species, and at the same time, it helps Hawaiian homeowners have wonderful, loving companions who can help keep their yards free of pests like slugs and snails.

We are volunteers who just care about the well-being of these wonderful ducks and want to share them with those who will love them too. These ducks are only to be pets, not for food.

