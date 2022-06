HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inflation is higher than it has been since the 1980s in the United States. With prices rising on everything from gas to groceries to housing costs — how can you buy what you need and still stay on a budget?

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

BBB PR & Communications Manager Roseann Freitas joins us to offer tips for dealing with higher prices.