Tidepools at Central Pacific Bank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of downtown Honolulu. Reimagined and reinvented for your banking experience and the community.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“As well as a new banking experience, we wanted to add a community space, such as a coworking space where the community is welcomed to come in, do co-working and have collaborative opportunities,” says Mari Galiher, Coworking Manager.

It’s called Tidepools at CPB, where big ideas come to life.

“At Tidepools we have two conference rooms, we’ll have another one available in the summer of 2021, we have two telephone booths where people can step away from the community to make phone calls or just have a moment of quiet time to themselves. The Coworking space also offers WiFi to all of its users to provide a means for social meetings, as well as connecting to others,” says Galiher.

With safety a priority due to the pandemic, you can work comfortably for free with nearly 1,100 square feet of space featuring grab and go meals from Aloha Beer and Starbucks.

“Our original idea for this space was definitely reimagined and we had to pivot at that point. We have safe social distancing practices in place, as well as capacity limitations to accommodate for a safe environment. We’re really excited to have Aloha Beer as well as Starbucks pickup. The first of it’s kind here in the State of Hawaii,” says Galiher.

CPB has also partnered with the Pai’ Foundation highlighting local artists.

“Pa’i Foundation’s Executive Director is Kumu Vicky Holt Takamine. We’re very excited to be working with Pa’i Foundation to have Pa’i Arts at Kou. Kou indicates central Honolulu which is the perfect name for this space. All of this artwork on this wall will be available for purchase in the community,” says Galiher.

And speaking of art, you can ride the wave with this mesmerizing creation.

“Prominently located on the corner of King and Alakea streets, we have Kai Nu’u o Kanaloa or Kai for short. It’s our kinetic art piece that shows real time data of the wave activity on the North Shore of Oahu. We’re really excited to have this piece showcasing and welcoming our community members into our new space,” says Galiher.

For more information on Tidepools at CPB, click here.