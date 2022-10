Steve Sue, the Executive Director of the Hawaiian documentary “Shaka: A Story of Aloha”, joined us on Take2 this morning to discuss the importance of this new documentary and how you can be in the movie. They are filming the final scene of the movie at the Polynesian Cultural Center on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. There are only a few tickets left, but those who attend the world-class luau and shaka contest have a chance to be in the movie. Chevy interviewed Steve to get the details.