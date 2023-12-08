HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is hitting the Blaisdell. It will offer shoppers everything from jewelry to clothes to food!

Joining KHON2 with more is Yasmin Dar, who represents the fair.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Sunshine Productions is happy to present The Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair today, tomorrow and Sunday at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall,” said Dar. “This event opens to the public at 2 p.m. today. Over 250 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages. This is a great opportunity for everyone to do their Christmas shopping or shop for themselves.”

Dar showcased a beautiful top from Puahina – a clothing company based on Kauai. They are bringing their wonderful clothing line to this fair. The four-way top is one of their most popular styles and can be worn on the shoulder, off the shoulder, one shoulder or completely strapless.

Dar moved on toys and Things Hawaiʻi which is a toy vendor that primarily sells Squishmallows. Squishmallows are plush toys that are unbelievably soft and squeezable, and they come in a wide range of characters and sizes.

You can use them as pillows, decorations or just collect them. These are great gifts for children and teens.

Alohi Mana’o Imports will be selling beautiful 11″ Asian table lamps made of either mulberry paper, fabric or Japanese washi paper. These are handmade by Roger.

These are great items to decorate a room or use as a centerpiece. In addition, this company sells large foldable and reusable shopping bags that are available in a variety of patterns.

They open up to become a large bag. Normally these bags sell in stores for $20 each, but you can purchase them at the Alohi Mana’o booth for only $5 each at the fair.

Dar also showcased a clothing company owned by Ricky called “Accept It N Adjust”. This is Ricky’s mantra: “To create healing and breakthrough with life’s adversities”.

The logo represents an energy symbol to remind oneself when battling with life and adversities and to continue to keep a positive mind set. The Star represents Hope in the skies and the Circle represents the moon and sun with understanding balance in life. The triangle is a reminder to always have respect for yourself and the land.

Ricky has cute baby onesies and toddler shirts along with adult shirts and hats in various colors. These are really cool gifts with a message,

Doors open at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Admission is only $5 per person, and military families and children under 7 years of age are free.

Tickets are available at The Blaisdell Box Office on the days of the event. A $2 discount admission coupon is available here along with more information.

The hours 2p.m. to 7 p.m on Friday,10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10′

“There will be more than 250 booths; so, come early to shop and enjoy the wonderful foods!” concluded Dar.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Adults can enter to win the grand prize drawings where they can possibly win five 65″ TVs and a fantastic Las Vegas Trip for Two!