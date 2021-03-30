It’s all about educating and taking care of the community. The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center has been serving the west side of Oahu since 1972, and they continue to do so during the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re sponsoring tonight’s “Vaccination Education” forum on KHON2 at 9:30 pm and at 7:30 pm on KHII. Dr. Stephen Bradley, Chief Medical Officer at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, joined us this morning with more on the WCCHC, and tonight’s forum.
The Vaccination Education Forum airs tonight on KHON2 and KHII
