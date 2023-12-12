HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the holidays comes the push for folks to buy a Christmas tree.

And as we bring in the spirit of the season by decorating our homes and getting Christmas trees, it’s important that we keep from bringing in devastating invasive species to the islands with our trees.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Joining KHON2 to talk story is Dan Rubinoff who is an entomology professor and invasive species expert at the University of Hawaiʻi.