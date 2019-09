Teddy bears and stuffed animals of all sizes will be collected during Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii's 22nd Annual Teddy Bear Drive and Family Resource Fair. Show the keiki of Hawaii that you care by donating a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal! Visit the Family Resource Fair for tons of free activities for the kids, great parenting information, and photo opportunities with some of your children's favorite animated characters. Aileen Deese, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Hawaii, joined us in studio for a preview. For more information, view http://www.preventchildabusehawaii.org/