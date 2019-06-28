The Party Store Offering 4th of July Decorations

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Jaco Chun's to Waimea Swim is the 3rd race of the Surf n Sea North Shore Swim Series and features a 1.6-mile course starting at Chun's Reef close to "Piddlies" surf spot following the coast east back to Waimea Bay.

The North Shore Swim Series is a 5-race festival of progressively longer events giving swimmers the opportunity to swim the "7 mile miracle" of Oahu's famous North Shore.