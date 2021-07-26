The New Baby Fair to feature Le Cloud Carte

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A motorcyclist was critically injured Sunday evening following a collision in Aiea. The incident happened at around 11:20 p.m. on the H-201 Freeway near the Aiea Access Road on-ramp.

Police reported that the 60-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east on the freeway when he rear-ended a Hyundai sedan that was being driven by a 47-year-old woman.