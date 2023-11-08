HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been 40 years since what many consider to be the greatest upset in sports history.

On Dec. 23, 1982, Chaminade University took down top ranked Virginia here in Honolulu, 77 to 72.

This comes as this year’s edition of the Silverswords are only 12 days away from taking on number 1 ranked Kansas at the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational.

So, could history repeat itself? Joining KHON2 to talk story is one of the stars of the 1982 game is former Silverswords Guard Tim Dunham.