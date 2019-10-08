HONOLULU (KHON2) — Can you crack the code?

The Hawaii Annual Code Challenge (HACC) is a hackathon-inspired competition designed to engage the community in modernizing state functions and services and support IT workforce development.

Conceived by Gov. David Y. Ige, the event is coordinated by the Office of Enterprise Technology Services in partnership with Hawaii Pacific University. Multiple state departments and agencies will put forth challenges to community participants for identifying innovative ways to promote a more effective, efficient and open government.

Governor David Ige and Robin Kobayashi, Interim Vice President for Human Resources at Hawaiian Airlines, joined us for a preview. For more information, click here.