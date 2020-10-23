The Great Pumpkin Drive-In

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to reimagine and get creative for Halloween!

That’s exactly what Holy Nativity is doing for their Great Pumpkin Festival and turning it into a drive-in movie extravaganza!

Jeanne Wilks, Holy Nativity Interim Head of School, joined Wake Up 2day with all the details and movie times.

