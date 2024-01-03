HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Great Aloha Run is happening again in February.

This marks its 40th year!

So, what do you need to know if you’re planning to participate? Carole Kai Onouye, co-founder and President of Carole Kai Charities joins KHON2 to talk more about it.

“The Hawai’i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run in February is a great option to get moving on this year’s fitness goals,” said Onouye. “This year is our 40th anniversary. The 8.15-mile foot race offers something for everyone whether you’re a serious runner, an occasional racer, or a walker looking to socialize with friends and family while raising money for dozens of local charities. You can sign up in-person or virtually!”

Funds from the Hawai’i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run support more than 150 non-profits and charitable organizations each year in Hawai`i. To date, our sponsors and race participants have helped to generate nearly $17 million in support of our local communities.

You can click here to register.

Finishing this race is sometimes a New Year’s resolution for people. Onouye said that writing down goals can help you see it on a regular basis. Add it to your calendar, schedule, or create a to-do list to ensure you are making it a priority.

Her tips on ensuring you follow through:

Break up your goals: Let’s say that your goal is to run for 30 minutes a day, you can break that 30 minutes up and do 15 minutes in the morning and 15 in the evening or you could even run for 10 minutes at day at three different times. You can do it!

Find a buddy: Whether it’s your friends, co-workers, your family, having somebody to crush your goals with makes achieving them more fun and more likely!

Join us for the 40th Hawai’i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run and make it one of your fitnes goals!

The Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club conducts in training workshops on Sundays at Kapiʻolani Park to help folks train for the Hawai’i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run.

These workshops run until Feb. 11, and they are free!