The Fast and the Furious Supra is on auction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former famous racing car could be set up for some furious bidding by movie fans.

The custom 1994 Toyota Supra, used in “The Fast and the Furious” is up for sale at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas on June 19.

The car was used for close-ups and interior shots by the late Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner.

The Supra has the iconic “Nuclear Gladiator” graphic and was also used in the “2 Fast 2 Furious” sequel film.

There is no pre-sale estimate, but the car is expected to sell above $200,000.