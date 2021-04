HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s largest family-friendly STEM event returns in an exciting, free, interactive and virtual format on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ellison Onizuka Day of Exploration is produced by the Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council and honors the legacy of eagle scout and astronaut Ellison Onizuka.

Evelyn Kauhola, Cubmaster at Pack 223, joined Take2 this morning with a preview. For more information, click here.