HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Skeleton Key Hawaiʻi haunted house is back for 2023 with the theme Night Terrors.

It’s a fun fill experience that has a backstory.

It goes like this:

“Every night we need 8 hours of sleep… when we could be working another job, pursuing a hobby, or spending time with loved ones… WHAT A WASTE!

Now, through the miracle of modern science, Romero Pharmaceuticals can unlock your full potential… with DOZ-A-BAN! This space-age, patent-pending, USDA-approved (also pending) cure for common sleep will revolutionize your life and allow you to earn another paycheck! Write the Great American Novel! Spend quality time with your family!

We admit that early prototypes of DOZ-A-BAN may have caused dreams and nightmares to escape into the waking world and terrorize some of our test subjects… but don’t worry, we’ve worked out all the bugs now and are 99% confident that the current formula is correct! Pay no attention to those screams… they are screams of delight! Can you brave our drug trials and earn your place in history as a scientific trailblazer? After all, the monsters are only IN YOUR HEAD!”

— Skeleton Key Hawaiʻi