HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about educating our keiki through facial expressions, while keeping them safe in the classroom.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It’s called the Brighter Masks, Brighter Keiki campaign. Karla Garjaka CEO and founder of globally brighter, joined Take2 with more details.