HONOLULU (KHON2) — Broadway in Hawaii announced an impressive 2022-2023 season, among the lineup are some of the biggest shows — Hamilton, Cats and Jersey Boys.

Season tickets are on sale now, and the season ticket holders get some great perks! Bruce Granath, Partner at Broadway in Hawaii, joined us this morning with the details.

For more information go to, www.broadwayinhawaii.com.