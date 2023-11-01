HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the 13th Annual Hawaii Food & Wine Festival (HFWF) taking place at Halekulani gala.

Since 2020, HFWF’s The Art of Food & Wine has become the place where artists of all mediums can showcase their talents and endeavors.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This includes painters, sculptors, mixed media, ceramics, photography, florals and even augmented reality.

“Feast your eyes, and tastebuds, on culinary works of art inspired by esteemed local artists and up-and-coming creatives,” said a spokesperson for the Food & Wine Festival. “These award-winning masters of their craft join forces to create an artfully designed five-course dinner with fine wine pairings that engage all the senses.”

Amongst the high profile ranks of participants are the James Beard Award winners includeing Michelin Star recipients and Bocuse d’Or finalists (the culinary Olympics).

These five chefs are often compared to artists like Monet and Van Gogh. This led the Food & Wine Festival to think outsid the box when it comes to the conceptualization of flavor and taste experiences.

So, they collaborated with local artists to use color, shape, line, texture and form to bring their culinary vision to life.

“We bring the gallery to you as you dine among a specially curated showcase of collected art,” said a spokesperson for the Food & Wine Festival. “This elegant epicurean experience would not be complete without virtuosic wines worthy of their own stage!”

For the 2023 Art of Food & Wine Festival, they have paired five local artists who use paintings as their mediums.

These artists include Hadley Nunes, Solomon Enos, Christina Ho, Abigail Romanchak and Taiji Terasaki.

These artists worked with the festival’s featured chefs to create paintings that inspired by the flavors of the chefs’ mastery of cuisine and to reflect the chefs’ personal culinary journeys.

You can click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

These never-before-seen artworks will be displayed at Halekulani’s art gallery from Oct. 16 through Nov. 6. They will then be auctioned off on HFWF’s online auction.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

On Nov. 5, there will be a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. followed by the meal prepared by the award-winning chefs at 6 p.m. The follow-up auction is meant to raise funds for a scholarship for a Fine Arts student at the University of Hawaiʻi.