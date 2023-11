HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention is moving to Maui for 2023.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement said it’s in an effort to amplify the voices of the people of the island in the wake for the wildfires.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

CNHA is joining KHON2 in studio to preview the event.