Aloun Farms recently held its Mahi’ai Culinary Competition this year, featuring nine high school culinary teams on O’ahu and Maui. Each school is competing for scholarship funds for their schools’ culinary programs. This morning, we learned all of the details from Michael Moefu, Aloun Farms Community Outreach Director, and even talked to Teani Aipa of Lahainaluna’s High School team.
alounfarms.com/blogs/events/culinary-competition-2021
Click here for the Lucky Draw.
The Aloun Farms Mahi’ai Culinary Competition
Aloun Farms recently held its Mahi’ai Culinary Competition this year, featuring nine high school culinary teams on O’ahu and Maui. Each school is competing for scholarship funds for their schools’ culinary programs. This morning, we learned all of the details from Michael Moefu, Aloun Farms Community Outreach Director, and even talked to Teani Aipa of Lahainaluna’s High School team.