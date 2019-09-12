The Aloha Shirt, No Suits Allowed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the latest installment of the Summer Slide, Ward Village is proud to honor the aloha shirt with Vintage Lines, an exhibit curated by aloha shirt connoisseur Dale Hope.

Travel back in time in this free exhibit as you wander your way through decades of aloha, marveling at the changing techniques, lines, and fabrics that captured the imagination of the world and came to symbolize Hawai’i to millions of people.

Dale Hope joined us in studio for a preview. For more information, click here.