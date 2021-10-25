The 14th Annual Virtual Wahine Forum

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK (KHON2) -- Visit Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park (HVNP) on Halloween weekend, at the pop-up tent at Kilauea Visitor Center near the bus parking area on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or go to Kahuku on Sunday, Oct. 31 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and pick up a Halloween scavenger hunt bingo card.

While at the national park, explore the trails with your ohana, and if you get "bingo", return to the tent or the visitor contact station for a treat bag provided by the Hawai'i Pacific Parks Association.