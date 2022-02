HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you want to celebrate the big game on Sunday and Valentine’s Day, without all the fuss?

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering in Waipahu are offering special platters and packages for both events. Assistant General Manager Tad Yamakawa joined Wake Up 2day with the details.