Take2:Farmer’s Market Finds with Rise & Grind Coffee Co.

This week on Farmer’s Market Finds, Dallis meets with Rise and Grind Coffee Co. on the windward side of Oahu. They’re locally owned and sourced coffee is cruising around Kailua. 

They just began their business this year in the during the pandemic…how brave! And they’re already getting support and the local attention, with their baby blue iconic trailer serving delicious coffee drinks to buzz you in the morning.

You can find them throughout the week and at popular farmer’s markets. Their coffee blends are with Honolulu Coffee which has a collection of local beans from across the islands. 

Location & Hours
Kailua, Pali Lanes Parking Lot
Wednesday-Friday
8 am – 1 pm

Kaka’ako Farmers Market
Saturday, 8 am – 12 pm

Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
Closed

