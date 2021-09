Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu won her fifth world title on Tuesday with a triumphant finish at the World Surf League's Rip Curl WSL Finals in San Clemente, California.

It was the first time the WSL decided its world champions in a one-day, winner-take-all format involving the top five women’s and men’s surfers based on the season points standings. A day later, and Moore is still on cloud nine.