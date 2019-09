HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mahalo to all of our loyal Take2 viewers for tuning in every morning!

Stay with us as we continue to break down and expand the top news stories as well as learn about hot topics from experts live in-studio. You can also discover new foodie places around town and learn about family-friendly events coming up.

Don’t forget you can catch Take2 Monday through Fridays at 8 a.m. on KHON2, KHII and Hawaii’s CW.