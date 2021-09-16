Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
AAA Hawaii: Honolulu Average Gas Price Drops Below $4
Groundbreaking ceremony for new affordable senior apartments project is being held in downtown Honolulu
Hawaii reports 588 COVID cases, 8 new deaths
$3.5 trillion plan aims to ‘level playing field’ for middle-class families, Biden says
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Take2: Artists of Hawaii Now Exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art
Wake Up 2day
by:
Dallis Ontiveros
Posted:
Sep 16, 2021 / 10:19 AM HST
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2021 / 10:19 AM HST
More Hawaii News
AAA Hawaii: Honolulu Average Gas Price Drops Below $4
Take2: Artists of Hawaii Now Exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art
Video
Groundbreaking ceremony for new affordable senior apartments project is being held in downtown Honolulu
Hawaii reports 588 COVID cases, 8 new deaths
Sept. 16: Over 100 demonstrators are expected to protest at the U.S. Capitol, Perfect time to book a staycation
Audio
Unsettled weather are expected to continue until Sunday
Video
Small nonfarm businesses can now apply for federal disaster loans
Big Island police continue to seek tips for missing boy last seen in 2019
Video
Aloha Authentic: Honoring Hawaiian History Month
Video
Gov. Ige’s request to halt nonessential travel impacts Hawaii hotel bookings, prices
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
DOH issues Honolulu restaurant second red ‘closed’ placard; Failed to pay $3k fine
Gov. Ige’s request to halt nonessential travel impacts Hawaii hotel bookings, prices
Video
Religious exemptions becoming common loophole against COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Hawaii reports 588 COVID cases, 8 new deaths
Day 3: Search continues for missing 6-year-old girl in Waimanalo
Video