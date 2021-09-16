Take2: Artists of Hawaii Now Exhibit at the Honolulu Museum of Art

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- While gas prices have been soaring up during the beginning of this year, according to AAA Hawaii, the average gas prices currently in most regions dropped compared to last week, Honolulu gas prices drops below $4.

"After remaining relatively flat for a number of weeks, we're seeing most regions experience small price decreases," said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii's general manager. "Consistent oil prices and a declining demand should point to lower retail prices going into the fall."